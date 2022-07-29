Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has been delayed once again

If you were waiting at the edge of your seat for the release of Fatshark’s highly anticipated upcoming co-op shooter, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, then you’ll just have to wait a little bit longer.

On June 28, developers announced that Darktide is being delayed once again past the Sept. 13 release date, now shifted to a Nov. 30 release, which means a little bit over an additional month and a half of waiting.

That’s not all though, as it was previously made known that the Xbox Series X|S launch will happen “shortly after PC, with a specific launch date to come,” which means only PC owners will get to experience Darktide at the end of November.

CEO of Fatshark, Martin Wahlund, addressed netizens in the tweet from the game’s Twitter account, saying “Delaying a game is perhaps one of the most difficult decisions a developer faces and one we are not excited about making.” He then added, “Still, we hope this speaks to our commitment to taking the time necessary and doing whatever it takes to get you the best possible game.”

Wahlund further justifies his reasoning to delay the game, saying that “While we have been humbled by the great feedback on the game so far, we also need more time to improve stability, performance, and to mature key systems.” He goes on to state that each of those are critical to making sure the developers have the “best possible experience” for the players.

In further efforts to turn Darktide into the “best possible experience” for players, Wahlund goes on to state there will soon be a series of tests and betas to make sure the game, in its final version, checks all of the boxes.

Players can sign up for the beta on the Darktide website, after which you can expect to receive an email asking for additional information regarding participation.

Playtesting is slated to begin sometime in August, and Fatshark has made it clear that the testing is only here to improve and refine Darktide’s experience, and that progress will not carry over to the final release.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is set on the Hive Tertiem on the planet Atoma Prime, where a cult has spread Chaos corruption, leading the defense of the city in the hands of the few training survivors. Players can either go solo or play together with a group of up to three friends.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a timed Xbox X|S exclusive and is slated for a console release roughly after a month of the PC release.