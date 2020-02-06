Warcraft III Patch 1.32.1 targets several bugs and UI issues

Though Warcraft III: Reforged had a wildly unpopular launch, the latest patch may be a step in the right direction.

Blizzard community manager Randy “Kaivax” Jordan revealed the patch notes for Version 1.32.1 on the company’s forums today. And while it doesn’t solve all the game’s issues, it does target a multitude of bugs hindering gameplay.

Blizzard had previously addressed the game’s rocky debut in a Feb. 3 blog post, explaining that the team is “fully committed” to supporting the game’s success. And the first patch since the game’s launch looks to do just that.

Here are the full patch notes for Warcraft III Version 1.32.1.

Campaign

Players should no longer be met with a “defeat” screen after loading into a mission.

Audio levels for some dialogue have been adjusted.

The animations, triggers, and cameras for some cutscenes have been tweaked.

Disconnecting or logging out will no longer change the save file folder.

Fixed a number of issues that would block progression or not give credit for completing missions.

Developer’s note: Updating a map for these types of fixes invalidates prior saves. This is similar to how replays from prior game client versions no longer work. Campaign progress will not be lost.

Custom Games

Multiboards should no longer crash custom games.

Joining lobbies for the same map no longer creates duplicate versions of the map.

Developer’s note: This also resolves disconnects from improper map names.

Gameplay

The rendering of Classic mode has been updated.

Resolved an issue with hitching when constructing buildings or training units for the first time.

Fixed Ziggurat upgrade animation in Reforged mode.

Adjusted animations and portraits for multiple units and buildings.

Units completing training while off-screen again have voices.

Starting locations are again obscured by the fog of war.

Interface