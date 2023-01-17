Voice actor suggests Metal Gear Rising 2 may be announced ‘in the coming weeks’

A voice actor from the Metal Gear series of games somehow teased that announcements for the franchise could happen soon.

Quinton Flynn, who’s known for playing the voice actor of Raiden in Metal Gear Solid 2, posted a video of him promoting his Cameo page last week. Two followers then replied to his tweet. The first mentioned that Metal Gear Rising will be having its 10th anniversary next month, while the second asked if a Metal Gear Rising 2 game could be announced in the upcoming Metal Gear showcase.

Stayed tuned for things to be announced in the coming weeks 😉 — Quinton Flynn (@quintonflynn) January 17, 2023

Flynn replied to the question by tweeting “stay tuned for things to be announced in the coming weeks.” He did not provide any information about the possible games that could be revealed in the showcase. But there were reports last year suggesting that some titles from the Metal Gear franchise are currently in the works. This includes the possible remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, which was claimed to be in development under developer Virtuos.

Metal Gear producer Noriaki Okamura also hinted in his interview with Famitsu in December that 2023 will be “a year of many announcements” from publisher Konami. He even labeled this year as a “long awaited” year for the company. “Other than [the educational edition of Momotaro Dentetsu announced last year], 2023 will be a year of many announcements! Stay tuned,” Okamura said.

As for the other Konami franchises like Silent Hill, the remake of Silent Hill 2 is in the final stages of production. The game will be released for PS5 and PC, but the date is still unannounced.