Vampire Survivors devs actively working on adding co-op and cross-saves

A genre-defining game, Vampire Survivor is one of gaming’s most influential titles in recent times. As 2023 draws to a close and 2024 begins, the developer team has commented on what’s coming next for the revolutionary game, including long-awaited features.

The developers shared their 2023 wrap-up and look forward to 2024 via Steam on Jan. 9, recapping what happened in the previous year and what fans should expect next. The two biggest selling points among these upcoming features, co-op, and cross-save.

Devs say they are actively working on adding online co-op but that it’s too early to say when it will actually arrive. Even in a game as simple as Vampire Survivors, it’s difficult to retroactively add such an online feature due to the sheer amount of content that the game boasts. Cross-saves, on the other hand, have a release window. However, the team has been having difficulty navigating through all the privacy laws. They aim to bring cross-saves to Vampire Survivors in February alongside a quality-of-life update.

They won’t stop at cross-saves, as the team also plans major cross-media leaps. They say they’ve “received a lot of proposals to collaborate on cross-media projects, but rather than jumping the gun, we have preferred to wait to find partners that felt right,” and I, for one, commend them for not rushing anything. They’re handling the Holy Grail of IPs here, and it’d be best to think every decision through.

As for other updates, they’re also coming along nicely. Update 1.9 is geared to be released in February, the team wants to bring the game to as many platforms as possible, and they are working on “experiments,” which they’ve chosen not to explain. All the devs said is, “We’re starting with just an idea; we don’t know where that will lead us,” leaving much room for speculation and, of course, excitement.

In 2023, Vampire Survivors was one of the most successful titles there was. In its end-of-year post, the developers thanked the players for their support and recounted the different awards the game has received over the past year—and there are many. Just to name a few, Vampire Survivors won a BAFTA Award for Best Game and Game Design, which proves the game’s quality goes well beyond its seemingly simple appearance.

Vampire Survivors also got ported over to the Nintendo Switch, collaborated with another stellar hit Among Us for its next DLC Emergency Meeting, added local co-op, and so on and so forth. So many crowning achievements for such a small studio, which has now grown to 20 developers.