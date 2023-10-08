Vampire Survivors cheat codes: Unlock secret characters and more

There are some great unlockables you can discover in Vampire Survivors. While you’ll earn most of them just by playing the game, you can get additional content by using special cheat codes. Whether you want to play as new characters or laugh at a funny on-screen effect, Vampire Survivors has lots of unique things to explore with cheat codes.

Unfortunately, using cheats in Vampire Survivors isn’t as simple as you think. Unlike other games, you have to earn the ability to use cheats before you can start trying them out. Luckily, it won’t take long for you to get past these obstacles and start entering cheats.

Here’s how to use cheat codes and what you can do with them in Vampire Survivors.

The secret menu to use cheat codes. Image by Dot Esports.

How to enable cheat codes in Vampire Survivors

In order to enable the use of cheat codes, you need to manually unlock the secret menu by completing a few steps beforehand. Doing this requires you to first open up The Bone Zone challenge map, which you can unlock by unlocking Hyper Mode for the game’s four standard maps. Refer to our guide on unlocking stages in Vampire Survivors to see how to open up each stage.

Once you have The Bone Zone available, enter the stage as you normally do, and look at your map for a question mark icon. Work your way over to it, destroying enemies and leveling up along the way, and you will find a boss that you’ll have to defeat. Take your time damaging the boss and destroy it at your own pace, as there’s no rush to bring it down.

The boss will drop a relic called the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane that will grant you access to the secret menu from the main menu. This allows you to enter cheat codes manually.

The relic needed to unlock cheat codes. Image by Dot Esports.

Entering cheat codes in Vampire Survivors

Once you have the secrets menu open, you can enter any cheat code to try out its effects. There are seven types of cheat codes in Vampire Survivors, and they all add new content or augment gameplay.

When entering cheat codes on the secrets menu, make sure to type the code in less than 30 seconds, otherwise it won’t register. Not typing the code fast enough often means it won’t be recognized, so you’ll have to try entering it again.

Main menu cheats in Vampire Survivors

There are four cheats that you can enter at the main menu. You don’t need the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane to enter these codes. You just need to be on the main menu and input the correct code. This is easy to do on the PC version of Vampire Survivors, but may not be available on console versions.

Unlock Exdash – x-x1viiq2800

Unlock Gold and Mortaccio character – up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, ESC, enter

Unlock Il Molise stage – relaxenjoylife

Unlock Randomazzo + Arcana VI – randomazzami

Many weapons you can unlock. Image by poncle.

Secret menu cheat codes in Vampire Survivors

The following cheat codes are usable once you have unlocked the secret menu by obtaining the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane. All you have to do is enter the correct phrase in the Cast Spell section of the menu.

Joke cheats

Spin the UI for a brief time – spinnn

Halloween alternative outfits (Mortaccio, Yatta Cavallo, Bianca Ramba, O’Sole Meeo) – spoopyseason

Increases gravity, light sources and pickups accelerate downwards, -40% Projectile Speed, +25% Movement Speed, double Magnet radius – onjupiter

Decreases gravity, light sources and pickups accelerate upwards, -40% Projectile Speed, +25% Movement Speed, double Magnet radius – andmars

Enter Green Acres with lots of corn appearing – popthecorn

Unlock stage cheats

Unlock Moonglow stage – honesty

Unlock Green Acres stage – dotgogreenacres

Unlock The Bone Zone stage – rottingpizza

Unlock Boss Rash stage – peakgamedesign

Enter Holy Forbidden (Can’t be accessed after first time without cheat code) – iwanttoseeitagain

Unlock main character cheats

Arca Ladonna – noneladonna

Porta Ladonna – vivaladonna

Lama Ladonna – superladonna

Poe Ratcho – strongestcharacter

Dommario – bioparco

Suor Clerici – faschiuma

Krochi Freetto – accidenti

Christine Davain – crystalmakeup

Yatta Cavallo – yattapanda

Bianca Ramba – carramba

O’Sole Meeo – reset

Sir Ambrojoe – languorino

Unlock relic cheats

Grim Grimoire – thisshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault

Ars Gouda – thistooshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault

Milky Way Map – leadmetothecheese

Glass Vizard – eggseggseggs

Mindbender – teleportustomars

Great Gospel – icanhearthecriesofcaptainplanet

Magic Banger – thankelrond

Sorceress Tears – timecompression

Yellow Sign – ihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenit

Unlock secret character cheats

Gyorunton – secondevolution

Big Trouser – earrivatolarrotino

Cosmo Pavone – lhovistoio

Boon Marrabbio – fettinepanate

Leda – iwillneverletyouforgetaboutme

Peppino – pinociampino

Gains Boros – highfive

Mask of the Red Death – ablasphemousmockery

Fighting monsters in the Legacy of Moonspell DLC. Image by Dot Esports.

DLC cheat codes in Vampire Survivors

In addition to the cheat codes usable in the standard game, Vampire Survivors’ downloadable content packs add some extra cheat codes as well.

These cheat codes are usable once you have installed the Legacy of Moonspell and Tides of Foscari DLC packs for Vampire Survivors. Using the codes without having the downloadable content available has no effect.

Legacy of Moonspell DLC codes

Miang Moonspell and Silver Wind – shounenheroine

Menya Moonspell and Four Seasons – youngatheart

Syuuto Moonspell and Summon Night – itsnotaneclipse

Babi-Onna and Mirage Robe – vogue

McCoy-Oni and 108 Bocce – ionicoionico

Megalo Menya Moonspell – elamadonna

Megalo Syuuto Moonspell and Night Sword – takeashower

Gav’Et-Oni and Mille Bolle Blu – chevolano

Tides of Foscari DLC codes

Eleanor Uziron and SpellString – spellsomething

Maruto Cuts and Eskizzibur – animeismypassion

Keitha Muort and Flash Arrow – oopsistoleoneagain

Luminaire Foscari and Prismatic Missile – deusexmachina

Genevieve Gruyère and Shadow Servant – basicwitch

Je-Ne-Viv – theworldeater

Sammy – happybirthday

Rottin’Ghoul and Party Popper – souloftheparty

SpellStream – spellwhatever

SpellStrike – spellwhichever

