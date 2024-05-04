A Terminator closes its fist as a fire rages in the background.
Image via Nacon
Category:
General

‘Unstoppable, frightening’: New co-op Terminator game follows in Alien Isolation’s footsteps

"Hasta la vista, baby."
Image of Lucas Lapetina
Lucas Lapetina
|
Published: May 3, 2024 08:40 pm

There are few enemies in any game that can match the sheer terror and power of the Alien Xenomorph from Creative Assembly’s 2014 game Alien: Isolation, but French developers Nacom has unveiled the big boss awaiting players in 2024’s release of Terminator: Survivors—an “unstoppable” version of the T-800.

Recommended Videos

Nacon shared new details about Terminator: Survivors, the 2024 survival co-op title arriving in October. The developer said in a Steam blog post on May 3 that Survivors will be a single-player experience with a narrative-driven story. While the game supports co-op play, there will be no PvP—the only menace players face will be the T-800, which will be as unstoppable as the antagonist from Alien: Isolation.

The T-800 will be unstoppable. Image via Nacom
The T-800 will be unstoppable. Image via Nacom

Like Alien: Isolation, the T-800 in Terminator: Survivors will never stop hunting players; the only difference is that it is in an open-world scenario, and there can be up to four players against the threatening and relentless robot.

Terminator: Survivors sets the story in 2009, four years after the nuclear apocalypse in 2005, with the protagonists tasked with looting, surviving, and trying to defeat the T-800. There will only be a few shelters for survivors, as well as resistance against the machines.

Nacon said the game’s setting is to respect the original Terminator story, just before the John Connor resistance kicks into gear. But like the movies and titles, there will only be one T-800 that will be virtually undefeatable. The player will have to escape the clutches of the Terminator or stun the android to survive another day.

This title has the same mechanics as World War Z in an open world where up to four players must work together to survive. There will be no shared map; every group will need to develop shelter and upgrade gear to face off, or avoid, the Terminator. While only one T-800 exists (thankfully), the Skynet army will be ready to attack with different machines that are as deadly as the android itself. The key to survival will be to create a solid team that is ready to fight the good fight against the machines.

Nacon has confirmed the early access version of Terminator: Survivors will be released only on Steam on May 24. The title will also be launched on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S once a console port is ready.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Anime Champions Simulator (ACS) codes (May 2024)
Anime Champions Simulator on Roblox
Category: Codes
Codes
General
General
Anime Champions Simulator (ACS) codes (May 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović May 3, 2024
Read Article Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (May 2024) — Free Gems!
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (May 2024) — Free Gems!
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 3, 2024
Read Article All Star Tower Defense (ASTD) codes (May 2024)
All Star Tower Defense on Roblox
Category: Codes
Codes
General
General
All Star Tower Defense (ASTD) codes (May 2024)
Sonja Dostanic Sonja Dostanic May 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Anime Champions Simulator (ACS) codes (May 2024)
Anime Champions Simulator on Roblox
Category: Codes
Codes
General
General
Anime Champions Simulator (ACS) codes (May 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović May 3, 2024
Read Article Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (May 2024) — Free Gems!
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (May 2024) — Free Gems!
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 3, 2024
Read Article All Star Tower Defense (ASTD) codes (May 2024)
All Star Tower Defense on Roblox
Category: Codes
Codes
General
General
All Star Tower Defense (ASTD) codes (May 2024)
Sonja Dostanic Sonja Dostanic May 3, 2024
Author
Lucas Lapetina
I'm a writer who is passionate about video games and movies. I'm also a Pokémon fan and a Godzilla enthusiast. I really enjoy losing myself in a good story.