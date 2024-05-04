‘Unstoppable, frightening’: New co-op Terminator game follows in Alien Isolation’s footsteps

There are few enemies in any game that can match the sheer terror and power of the Alien Xenomorph from Creative Assembly’s 2014 game Alien: Isolation, but French developers Nacom has unveiled the big boss awaiting players in 2024’s release of Terminator: Survivors—an “unstoppable” version of the T-800.

Nacon shared new details about Terminator: Survivors, the 2024 survival co-op title arriving in October. The developer said in a Steam blog post on May 3 that Survivors will be a single-player experience with a narrative-driven story. While the game supports co-op play, there will be no PvP—the only menace players face will be the T-800, which will be as unstoppable as the antagonist from Alien: Isolation.

The T-800 will be unstoppable. Image via Nacom

Like Alien: Isolation, the T-800 in Terminator: Survivors will never stop hunting players; the only difference is that it is in an open-world scenario, and there can be up to four players against the threatening and relentless robot.

Terminator: Survivors sets the story in 2009, four years after the nuclear apocalypse in 2005, with the protagonists tasked with looting, surviving, and trying to defeat the T-800. There will only be a few shelters for survivors, as well as resistance against the machines.

Nacon said the game’s setting is to respect the original Terminator story, just before the John Connor resistance kicks into gear. But like the movies and titles, there will only be one T-800 that will be virtually undefeatable. The player will have to escape the clutches of the Terminator or stun the android to survive another day.

This title has the same mechanics as World War Z in an open world where up to four players must work together to survive. There will be no shared map; every group will need to develop shelter and upgrade gear to face off, or avoid, the Terminator. While only one T-800 exists (thankfully), the Skynet army will be ready to attack with different machines that are as deadly as the android itself. The key to survival will be to create a solid team that is ready to fight the good fight against the machines.

Nacon has confirmed the early access version of Terminator: Survivors will be released only on Steam on May 24. The title will also be launched on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S once a console port is ready.

