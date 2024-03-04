Category:
All Unicorn Overlord voice actors and cast

The Japanese cast is confirmed, but the English one is still a mystery.
A screenshot of the Unicorn Overlord characters in a town with buildings in tones of green and blue.
Image via SEGA

Unicorn Overlord is already making a great impression on players thanks to the demo’s quality and top-tier voice acting. The Japanese voice actors for the main characters have been announced, but we’re still waiting to find out who the English voices are. Here’s all the information we have so far.

All confirmed voice actors in Unicorn Overlord

A screenshot of a knight on a horse attacking a red soldier with a spear in Unicorn Overlord.
Unicorn Overlord has great voice acting. Image via SEGA

So far, SEGA has only confirmed six voice actors from Unicorn Overlord, and all of them are part of the Japanese cast. They are:

  • Kazuki Ura as Alain
  • Hina Suguta as Scarlett
  • Miyu Irino as Lex
  • Kazuhiro Yamaji as Josef
  • Yūko Kaida as Ilenia
  • Tessho Genda as Galerius

Since the full game isn’t available yet, nobody has access to the full credits to confirm the rest of the names in Japanese or English. For now, fans and specialists have only speculated who the other voice actors can be.

All rumored voice actors in Unicorn Overlord

The list below comes from online guesses and rumors about the rest of the voice actors for Unicorn Overlord, as SEGA hasn’t confirmed the entire cast yet. Having said that, some guesses could be right based on the past roles of these actors in the gaming industry, especially in other Vanillaware and Atlus games like 13 Sentinels and Persona 3 Reload. These are, again, all Japanese voice actors.

  • Daiki Yamashita as Travis
  • Aoi Yuuki as Yahna
  • Takuya Eguchi as Clive
  • Kenta Miyake as Hodrick
  • Fairouz Ai as Melisandre
  • Mitsuki Saiga as Gilbert
  • Aya Endō as Virginia
  • Asami Seto as Berengaria
  • Ryōtarō Okiayu as Aramis
  • Reina Ueda as Rosalinde and Eltolinde
  • Tarusuke Shingaki as Ithilion
  • Hisako Kanemoto as Yunifi
  • Nanako Mori as Ramona
  • Tomoyuki Shimura as Morard
  • Takayuki Ishii as Nigel
  • Sayaka Senbongi as Dinah
  • Mutsumi Tamura as Sanatio
  • Mamiko Noto as Alcina
  • Hiroshi Naka as Baltro
  • Shigeru Chiba as Elgor

Fans claimed to have recognized actors in the English version, including Chris Patton, D.C. Douglas, and Cherami Leigh, all of whom have voiced Japanese games and anime in the past, like Fire Emblem, Persona, and Dragon Ball.

Unicorn Overlord releases on March 8 for Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. You can play the demo today for up to five hours, and all progress you make will transfer over to the full game if you buy it.

