UFC fighter pays homage to Elder Scrolls with Skyrim-inspired walkout

Gaming and sports have been crossing paths for years, and now, one UFC fighter introduced UFC audiences to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Jan Błachowicz, a former Polish UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, fought with Magomed Ankalaev for the title over the weekend. But before their fight began, Błachowicz walked out to the ring to the sound of Skyrim’s main title theme, Dragonborn.

BASED JAN WALKING OUT TO THE SKYRIM THEME???????? 🐲🔥 #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/xr2ZJhMMYz — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 11, 2022

Dragonborn is probably the best possible choice when looking for a theme for a UFC walkout if you’re a fan of Skyrim. The song quickly builds up tension, leading to “Dovahkiin” chants.

But while the epic entrance almost certainly electrified Błachowicz and his fans, the Polish fighter couldn’t fight back his champion belt, with duel against Ankalaev ended up in a draw. “I don’t feel I’ve won but neither that I lost. A draw was fair,” Błachowicz said following the fight. The Pole also proposed a rematch.

Those who follow Błachowicz know that he’s a huge gamer. He was previously seen wearing the necklace for The Witcher series. He admitted also admitted in an interview that he’s a fan of the books and the games made by CD Projekt Red. In 2021, he became an ambassador for Acer Predator as well.

Skyrim has been one of the most popular games of the last decade and definitely one of the most impactful titles in the gaming industry. Bethesda made sure to republish the game for multiple platforms and add as much content to it as possible. Currently, though, the developers should be working on The Elder Scrolls VI, which was announced in 2018.