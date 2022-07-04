Ubisoft to discontinue multiplayer and online support for 15 titles this fall

This will allow Ubisoft to focus on its newer titles.

Ubisoft will shut down multiplayer services and online support for some of its games this September.

The game company will be closing the online services for 15 of its older games by Sept. 1, according to its official support page. These titles include five Assassin’s Creed games—namely Assassin’s Creed 2, Assassin’s Creed 3, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD, and Assassin’s Creed Revelations—as well as other titles like Far Cry 3, Ghost Recon Future Soldier, Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands, and Splinter Cell: Blacklist.

“Closing the online services for some older games allows us to focus our resources on delivering great experiences for players who are playing newer or more popular titles,” Ubisoft said in a statement. “To help us achieve this, a number of older titles will be added to our list of decommissioned online services on 1 September 2022.”

Ubisoft clarified that the remastered versions of Far Cry 3 and Assassin’s Creed 3 will not be affected by the company’s announcement, however.

This follows Ubisoft’s move in April that also shut down its online multiplayer services for more than 90 of its games. This batch included games such as Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, Assassin’s Creed: Recollection, Assassin’s Creed: Revelations, and titles from the Rainbow Six, Settlers, Rayman, and Splinter Cell franchises.

All the games listed by Ubisoft, including those that came from the April batch, were all released for either PC, or older consoles such as PS3, Xbox 360, and Wii U.