Ubisoft ends online multiplayer services for more than 90 games

Ubisoft will be shutting down the online multiplayer services for more than 90 of its games, the company announced today.

Ubisoft announced the news on its official website wherein it also listed all of the games that will be affected by the move. Most of the games were released for older platforms such as PS3, Xbox 360, and Wii U. PC games are also included, as well as some iOS titles.

These games include Assassin’s Creed titles like Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, Assassin’s Creed: Recollection, and Assassin’s Creed: Revelations. Just Dance games are also on the list, as well as Rainbow Six, Settlers, Rayman, and Splinter Cell titles.

In-game news, player statistics, and unit challenges will also be disabled. Despite this, the offline features for all the games listed will all remain available. Features such as Rewards can be unlocked, but players cannot receive those in the game.

The Gamer also said that games like Rayman Origins will only be losing online services for PS3 and Xbox 360; its PC version will stay as it is. The full list of Ubisoft games that are affected by the shutdown is available on the publisher’s website.