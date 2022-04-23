Ubisoft: Project Q isn’t a battle royale, won’t have NFTs

Ubisoft’s upcoming team-based Project Q “is not a battle royale,” the company said today, shortly after the game’s official announcement. Ubisoft also doesn’t have plans to add NFTs to the title, which will continue to live under its codename for the time being.

The company officially revealed the game today following a report by Tom Henderson of eXputer revealing Project Q was about to enter playtesting. The statement was released with an image that seems to further confirm Henderson’s original report, featuring a cartoonish art style and at least one character shooting paint.

In the announcement, Ubisoft also clarified what genre it was aiming for with the title, refuting early reports that Project Q was a battle royale game. Instead, Ubisoft describes the game as a “battle arena” having multiple PvP modes, with only “fun” in mind for players. This does not refute the presence of a battle royale or battle royale-inspired mode in the game, however. The original report noted that the game has multiple modes, and only one was a battle royale. It seems Ubisoft is mostly concerned with how the game is branded and would prefer to not pigeonhole the project as a battle royale.

So, we heard you heard… 🤷



‍Introducing codename “Project Q”, a team battle arena letting players truly own the experience! The game is in early development and we will keep testing, so for now all you can do is register for upcoming tests: https://t.co/TMRKwiUzbJ pic.twitter.com/hZ40OkPdum — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 23, 2022

Some Twitter users also noted the language used in Ubisoft’s statement, noting that the phrase “letting players truly own the experience” sounded like it laid the groundwork for the game to contain NFTs. Ubisoft clarified that there were no plans to add NFTs to Project Q.

Ubisoft has previously incorporated NFTs in at least one of its games, adding “Quartz Digits” to Ghost Recon Breakpoint. The reception to the practice was overwhelmingly negative, and Ubisoft stopped releasing Quartz Digits for the game in early April. The company remained positive on NFTs, saying it company had future plans for tokens in their games. That is apparently not the case for Project Q, however, and the language used in the original tweet could simply refer to the level of character customization offered to players, as noted in the original report.

Project Q is still in early development, but Ubisoft is allowing players to sign up for game updates and eventual upcoming playtest opportunities. The registration link includes support for both PC and console.