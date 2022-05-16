Ubisoft is bringing Ubisoft+ to PlayStation Plus

Following Sony’s reveal of its latest PlayStation Plus games lineup earlier today, Ubisoft has announced that some Ubisoft+ games will be coming to the PS-affiliated service.

Ubisoft’s move to include its titles on PS Plus will begin on May 24 with the arrival of Ubisoft+ Classics. Twenty-seven titles will be released first on the service later this month and that number will grow to 50 by the end of 2022.

“With Ubisoft+ Classics, we’re providing PlayStation players with another way to enjoy Ubisoft games on their consoles,” said Chris Early, Ubisoft’s senior vice president of partnerships. “This is just the beginning, as we will ultimately make Ubisoft+ available to PlayStation owners as we continue to build our vision and provide players with more options to access their favorite games, wherever they are.”

Some of the classic Ubisoft games coming to PS Plus next week include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, The Division, For Honor, Child of Light, Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon, Watch Dogs, Werewolves Within, and more. Ubisoft+ Classics will be available on PS Plus on May 24 in Asia (June 2 in Japan), June 13 in North America and South America, and June 23 in Europe.

As for the separate service itself, Ubisoft+ is available on Stadia in the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, U.K., Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Poland, Ireland, Sweden, Belgium, Hungary, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, and the Netherlands. Ubisoft+ is available on Amazon Luna in the U.S. across multiple devices, including Amazon Fire TV (no invitation required).

You can visit Ubisoft’s website to learn about all the upcoming games arriving on day one of Ubisoft+ Classics on PS Plus.