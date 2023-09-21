Ubisoft confirms original creative director will return to lead newly announced The Division 3

While fans of Tom Clancy’s The Division franchise are still anxiously waiting on the franchise’s next releases in the free-to-play Heartland spinoff as well as the mobile version Resurgence, they’ve also gotten confirmation that Ubisoft Massive is not done with making major installments.

In a post published today, Ubisoft announced that the creative director for both The Division and The Division 2, Julian Gerighty, is returning to the series to lead The Division 3 from the executive producer position. Since The Division 2’s release, Gerighty has been working on the action-adventure title Star Wars Outlaws as its creative director, with that game’s release scheduled for sometime in 2024. He will officially take on the position of producing The Division 3 when Outlaws ships.

Julian Gerighty has been appointed Executive Producer for the Tom Clancy’s The Division brand. Julian will oversee all games and products, including Tom Clancy’s The Division 3, led by Massive Entertainment who is actively building a team for the game.



👉 https://t.co/e8icWFKhcd pic.twitter.com/BadrtuFiEe — Massive Entertainment – A Ubisoft Studio 🎮 (@UbiMassive) September 21, 2023

Gerighty’s first task, according to the blog post, will be to “build a team” for The Division 3, which should serve as an indication that the third major installment in the franchise is still a long way away. But that team will also continue to support The Division 2 while the third game is in development.

Ubisoft and Massive announced the launch of Year Five for The Division 2 this past June, which included a new game mode in Descent, a new season, and other new features and quality-of-life improvements. Just on Steam, the game’s player base has steadily declined since May, which was boosted by a free weekend in the middle of the month.

Gerighty said in the announcement that players can expect more from The Division over the next few years, saying that “The Division is still in its early years as a franchise. There are so many incredible stories to tell, places to explore and people to protect.“

Aside from The Division 3 and Star Wars Outlaws, Massive will be releasing Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora in December. Massive is not developing Heartland or the mobile version Resurgence.

