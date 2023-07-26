Turning off Remnant 2 subtitles causes the most hilarious NPC interaction

Remnant 2 is a shooting game with significant role-playing elements, and interactions with NPCs are a big part of the fun.

A player on Reddit shared a hilarious and unexpected interaction they discovered after turning off subtitles. In Ward 13, they went to Whispers, a Merchant who allows players to trade, upgrade, and craft various items—but they were unable to communicate with him.

The character, who makes a return after featuring in the first Remnant, communicates with the main protagonist by writing on a small blackboard. But the developer didn’t provide forced subtitles for players to read what he actually writes, so they can’t understand him anymore.

“Apparently, turning off subtitles means I have to read Whisper’s mind,” the player said on Reddit on July 25.

In this scenario, players have to actually read his board to understand what he wants to express—but they’ll quickly realize the words written don’t change.

“It would be fun if he actually wrote on the board, but I understand why that probably wouldn’t be worth the resources to program,” the top comment on Reddit said.

This isn’t actually new to Remnant. In the first game, players couldn’t understand Whispers when turning off subtitles either.

So if you want to understand him, you’ll have to activate subtitles again. But if you don’t, you’ll still be able to trade with him, thanks to the magic of user interface features.

