Tokyo Game Show to showcase 2 Capcom presentations

With the annual Tokyo Game Show taking place next month, Capcom has announced that it will hold two presentations during the showcase.

As per the company’s official Twitter account (translated by VGC), Capcom’s first presentation will be called the Capcom Online Program. It will happen on Sept. 15 at 9am CT. The second presentation will focus entirely on its highly anticipated fighting game, Street Fighter 6, and will take place on Sept. 16 at 10am CT.

Capcom also revealed that alongside Street Fighter 6, some of its other games will be playable on the show floor of the event, including Exoprimal and Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. This year’s iteration of the Tokyo Game Show will be an in-person event, taking place from Sept. 15 to 18 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba City, Japan, with the theme “Nothing Stops Gaming.” This is also the first time in three years that the Tokyo Game Show will be held with live visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over these two years, various fun events disappeared from our daily life, but games still lightened up our days,” the event organizers said. “Games will continue to brighten up the days of everybody now and forever—this year’s theme implies such strong determination.”

As for Capcom, one of its veteran producers recently revealed his departure from the company. Hiroyuki Kobayashi, a known producer of the Resident Evil franchise announced he left Capcom after 27 years of working with the company, and will now work as a producer under NetEase.