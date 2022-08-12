Resident Evil producer joins NetEase after 27 years with Capcom

A veteran producer from Capcom has departed from the company after 27 years and joined NetEase.

Hiroyuki Kobayashi, a producer from Capcom who is most notably known for being a part of various Resident Evil games, revealed on Twitter today that he left the company on March 31, and will now be taking up a producer role with NetEase.

“After serving 27 years with gratitude, I have departed from Capcom on March 31st 2022, and will be officially joining NetEase Games as a producer,” Kobayashi said. “I will strive to continuously create more enjoyable entertainment experiences for everyone at this new company, in this new era.” He hasn’t shared the details about the next game he’s working on but told fans to “stay tuned” for updates.

Kobayashi began as a programmer for the original Resident Evil game, as well as its sequel, Resident Evil 2. He then went on to become a planner and producer for the Dino Crisis franchise, and for the succeeding Resident Evil games such as Resident Evil – Code: Veronica X, Resident Evil Remake, Resident Evil 4, and Resident Evil 6 as its executive producer. Kobayashi was also part of several Capcom franchises, including Sengoku Basara, Dragon’s Dogma, and Mega Man.

Kobayashi is not the only Japanese game producer joining NetEase this year. In January, Toshihiro Nagoshi, the creator of the Yakuza franchise, also joined the company to create Nagoshi Studio, which is a “wholly owned subsidiary” of NetEase.