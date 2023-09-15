Toby Fox gives an update on Deltarune Chapter 3 and one of its cut mechanics

Deltarune lead developer Toby Fox sent out a newsletter to fans containing an update on the Deltarune Chapter 3 development progress.

The brief update claims that Chapter 3 is almost ready, but it remains unfinished. According to Toby, Deltarune Chapter 3 is playable from start to finish and will take some extra work to be ready for launch.

“We are continuing to work on Chapter 3! The Chapter got playable from beginning to end. After some restructuring and reshuffling of different parts, it’s feeling quite good to go through. Can’t say it’s finished yet, but the unfinished parts are certainly seeming less and less numerous. That’s good because try as I might to sleep, until the game is finished, I’ll see nothing but nightmares…”

He also added that the team considered implementing a new stealth mechanic that was eventually scrapped. The mechanic eventually caused the player just to move slower, which they said isn’t “necessarily fun.”

“Earlier, we were considering having a stealth-focused section in the game where you would slowly, slowly sneak around certain areas,” Toby said. “After developing some concepts, we realized a mechanic which basically just makes you move slower isn’t necessarily fun. So, we didn’t do that…”

Though Chapter 3 seems some time away from an actual release, fans were graced by a new song. Toby Fox intended the new tune to accompany the unused stealth mechanic and decided to release it despite scrapping the idea. You can listen to the song here.

Deltarune Chapter 2 was released two whole years ago. It came as a free addition and was paired with Chapter 1. Toby Fox planned for the game to be released as a package of five Chapters. As that goal was ever more unobtainable, he decided to partially launch Chapter 2, with Chapters 3, 4, and 5 coming together, eventually.

