Deltarune Chapter 2 released for free because Toby Fox wanted to help fans

Toby Fox, the man behind both Undertale and its connected series Deltarune, surprise dropped the second chapter of Deltarune earlier this week with a free launch. Since then, he has been very open about its development and what’s to come. He also addressed why he moved to make Deltarune Chapter 2 free instead of charging for it like it seems he originally planned to.

According to the official Deltarune website, Fox says that he believes this is going to be the biggest chapter of Deltarune overall, and even though it took a lot of time and effort to create, he wanted to give fans something nice because of the current state of the world.

“The world has been really tough for everybody recently. So I decided to release Deltarune Chapter 2 for free,” Fox said. “I guess like a pet cat that drops bugs at your doorstep, I can, with some pride, show you the weird things I’ve been doing. I’m not sure if it will help, but I hope so.”

However, Fox also mentioned that this is not something that happens often in the games industry, and he urged players who can afford to purchase games to use the money saved from a potential Deltarune purchase to support other indie developers. Fans can also support Fox and his team by buying the game’s soundtrack.

With the publication note, Fox said that he initially was planning to release an update only when the entire game was done. He changed his mind, however, because he knows it is hard for fans and creators to go an extended time without updates.

Now that Chapter 2 is out, Fox plans to potentially expand his team further and get to work on finishing Chapters 3, 4, and 5. The launch will complete the Deltarune story, and it will release as a complete collection for a set price.

Until then, Fox dedicated the page to his hardworking team and the credits for Deltarune itself.

“This game is filled with an enormous volume of stupid garbage. Please have fun experiencing it all,” Fox said. “Dig through it, and you might find me sleeping at the bottom of the dumpster. Please don’t take away my pillow. I think I’d like to take a break for a while…”

Even though he says he wants to take a break, Fox has been hard at work communicating updates and bugs with the community, trying to make sure the more than 102,916 players who have tried Deltarune Chapter 2 on Steam can have a polished experience.