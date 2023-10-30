Anniversary celebrations drag Titanfall 2 back into Steam’s top ranks 7 years later

Titanfall 2 is facing long-forgotten attention this week after Respawn Entertainment added an update and packaged event for the game’s seventh anniversary.

After years of neglect and struggles, the FPS has slowly clawed its way back into the frame, this time breaking into Steam’s Top 100 rankings.

Early on Oct. 29, Titanfall 2 comfortably sat at the number 78 spot on Steam’s Top 100 most-played games. It was there only briefly, however, peaking at around 8,760 concurrent players. It’s remained pretty constant since, and its disappearance from the Top 100 cannot be attributed to any decline, but rather other games overtaking it.

Its numbers have smoothed to around 8,000 players since the update.

Titanfall 2‘s anniversary update and event introduced several new modes and stoked the fires of hope for a sequel among the game’s community. This comes after months of teasing by developers who left cryptic messages in patch notes for their other games, most notably Apex Legends. The community attributes all the messages and updates to a single person at Respawn, whom they collectively call “the janitor.”

This mysterious figure is the head of Titanfall 2‘s cult of followers who still believe Respawn hasn’t abandoned them just yet.

Recently, Titanfall 2 was plagued by game-breaking issues such as cheating and unstable servers. It was the target of numerous DDoS attacks, and many had given up on it altogether. That was, until “the janitor” quietly fixed the game, which is now seeing a resurgence.

The devs, or rather the janitor, just hinted at a potential massive event related to Titanfall 2, which fans mostly believed was an announcement of a sequel. It turned out to be an event celebrating the game’s anniversary, though some still think there’s more hiding around the corner. One Apex patch, which was released around the time the game was finally fixed, named three dates in an encrypted message: the release dates of Titanfall 1, 2, and Apex.

As the Titanfall 2 release date resulted in an event, we’ll have to wait and see if Respawn has anything else prepared for us soon.

