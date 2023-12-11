The Uncharted movie 2 script is written, but don’t expect it anytime soon

Actor Mark Wahlberg has said that the script for a second Uncharted movie has been written though the only thing he knows about it is that his character Sully will be keeping his mustache.

A sequel to 2022’s Uncharted has never been formally confirmed by Sony, but Wahlberg told The Direct in a Dec. 10 interview that work has begun on it. From the sound of it, though, it’s still early days. He makes no mention of filming any scenes and says that he’s heard “lots of different ideas” for the plot. So, the completed script could end up being a first draft that undergoes some rewrites. But will there ever be an Uncharted 5? Image via Naughty Dog

Wahlberg did confirm that he’ll be keeping the mustache seen in the first movie’s post-credits scene. Despite its limited screen time, Wahlberg added that he did grow that mustache out and he’ll probably do it again for the sequel given his aversion to using a fake one: “… At one point, we tried to do it with a fake mustache, and, I don’t know. I just don’t have the confidence to pull it off. It just feels like there’s a big piece of tape over my mouth, and I feel ridiculous.”

It’s a strange detail to highlight but given Sully’s lack of facial hair in the first movie, him having a mustache for the sequel means he’ll look a bit more accurate to how he does in the games; something die-hard fans might appreciate. Admittedly, Wahlberg has implied he hasn’t signed on for a sequel yet, but he’s up for it if “we can make it better than the first.”

A second Uncharted movie wouldn’t be surprising anyway. Although it saw something of a critical drubbing, general audiences enjoyed it and it earned over $407 million at the box office, making it the fifth highest grossing video game movie ever. Plus, Sony has a vested interest in turning its video game IPs into movies and TV shows.

Since Uncharted, there’s been a Gran Turismo movie and television adaptations of The Last of Us and Twisted Metal, both of which are getting a second season. Meanwhile, future projects include TV shows for God of War and Horizon, plus movie adaptations of Ghost of Tsushima, Days Gone, and Gravity Rush.