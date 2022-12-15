The next Tomb Raider game has a new publisher after Embracer acquisition

Fans of Tomb Raider were in for a treat this morning when Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Games confirmed they have secured a partnership and Amazon Games will publish the newest untitled Tomb Raider game.

The game was announced earlier this year but fans knew that the game would likely take a while to come to fruition since the developers are using the new Epic Games Unreal Engine 5 to make the newest Tomb Raider. The new title will be the first Tomb Raider game published under a new company after Square Enix sold developer Crystal Dynamics to Embracer Group earlier this year.

The yet-to-be-titled Tomb Raider game will be a multiplatform game that will see a global release. Fans will be able to continue Lara Croft’s story, with all of the same features that they’ve come to know and love from the franchise, including puzzles, exploration, and combat.

“Tomb Raider is one of the most beloved IPs in entertainment history,” VP of Amazon Games Christoph Hartmann said. “Amazon Games is committed to bringing players games of the highest quality, from the best developers, across all variety of platforms and genres, and we’re honored by the opportunity to work with this storied developer and franchise.”

Amazon Games has been upping its representation in the video game department. It released a slew of games under the title and has started picking up games to act as the publisher as well.

Fans of the Tomb Raider franchise are skeptical about the idea that Amazon is publishing the game but are hoping that Crystal Dynamics will hold the cards when it comes to the game’s direction since Amazon hasn’t had the best track record with game releases developed and published under its umbrella. The studio has been making some big moves lately and is launching a new MMO called Blue Protocol, the first since the release of New World, which was considered a flop by many MMO fans.

Not much more was revealed by the two companies about the next Tomb Raider game. There is still no title or release window. Fans are hoping that more information will come soon since the game has now secured a publisher.