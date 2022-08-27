Embracer now officially owns Tomb Raider, Crystal Dynamics, and the rest of Eidos

Swedish video game and media holding company Embracer Group has completed its deal to acquire Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montreal, and Square Enix Montreal.

The Embracer Group has been on quite a spending spree as they add to their already expansive roster of various games, IPs, and video game developers. With a lineup of already known IPs such as Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief, and Legacy of Kain alongside many more games, the next question was when the next move would be made for the Embracer Group.

In a press release, Embracer Group confirmed the completed transaction of a move that had been known since this May, where the transaction was reported to be around $300 million.

“All conditions for the transaction, including regulatory approvals, have now been fulfilled and the transaction may be completed,” the press release states. “Embracer has, therefore, today completed the acquisition.”

Following the company’s most recent financial results, Square Enix revealed that they were looking to sell stakes in its studios. The conglomerate posted a $561.7 million number in overall net sales in the first quarter of 2022. This figure is a considerable 16 percent drop from the company’s 2021 quarter one earnings of $665.4 million.

Image via Square Enix

The official document also boasts several IPs that Embracer Group was particularly interested in as well, including the aforementioned IPs. While it is not certain that these games will make an appearance under Embracer Group, it does show which games, in particular, they feel audiences would want to see more of.

Apart from their massive list of different acquisitions, Embracer Group has made multiple acquisitions throughout 2022. One of their most recent moves prior to today was their acquisition of the entire worldwide IP rights to Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit for $788 million.

Given how forward Embracer Group has been with its expansion, who knows if these sets of acquisitions will be the last for the rest of 2022 and beyond.

