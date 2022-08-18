What IP, games, and more does Embracer Group own now?

Swedish video game and media holding company, Embracer Group, has gone on an acquisition rampage recently, purchasing 100 percent of shares of both Tripwire Interactive and Tuxedo Labs, and entering agreements with Singtrix and Limited Run Games to acquire both companies, all shared with the public on Aug. 17.

Formerly known as Nordic Games Licensing AB and THQ Nordic AB, Embracer Group has its headquarters in Karlstad, in the Swedish province of Värmland. The collection of entrepreneurial businesses has steadily increased the brands it has acquired over time.

They’ve acquired companies like Dark Horse Media, Coffee Stain, and large game developers like Gearbox Entertainment who were responsible for games like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and the Borderlands series.

On Aug. 18, the ever-building company also scooped up Tuxedo Labs , Tripwire Interactive, and Singtrix and Limited Run Games in a mega $788 million USD package deal.

The group acquired the entire worldwide IP rights to the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit at the same time.

Here is everything Embracer owns after the acquisitions.

Amplifier

Asmodee

Coffee Stain

Dark Horse Media

Deca

Easybrain

Gearbox Entertainment

Limited Run Games

PLAION

Saber

Singtrix

Tripwire Interactive

Tuxedo Labs

THQ Nordic

This wealthy list of Embracer companies is also expected to expand sooner rather than later, with the business set to add a mysterious additional acquisition to its portfolio in coming weeks.

And, with how aggressive they’re been with expansion, we can likely expect to see even more added to the pile across the rest of 2022 and beyond.