The first Windows 11 preview build is out

All you have to do to use it is register to become a Windows Insider.

Even though Windows 11 is still in the works, Microsoft has made its first preview available today for anyone who’s a Windows Insider.

The Windows 11 preview build is titled “build 22000.51” and Windows Insiders can download it now. It’s not too complicated to become a Windows Insider. All you need to do is register over at the official website to become one and the preview build will be available for you to test. You’ll probably encounter some bugs, but that’s part of the experience of a tester.

This preview build contains many of the features presented during the reveal, but it’s still missing some. Microsoft plans on adding more over the coming months. Windows 11 will be a free upgrade for all Windows 10 users and will be released later this year, possibly in October.

Here are some of the key features that you’ll see in case you download Windows 11 preview build 22000.51, according to Microsoft’s official announcement.