The Enhanced Olympics, where drugs are welcome, sounds like it’s from a dystopian video game

The Paris 2024 Summer Olympics started on July 26 and will be taking place until Aug 11, 2024. As you already know, one of the pillars of the Olympics is fair gameplay and zero tolerance for substance abuse. But, not all agree with this philosophy. In fact, the Enhanced Games organization seeks to create its own Olympics iteration, but with a fun twist—drugs.

As a part of its anti-Olympics campaign, the Enhanced Games, run by Aron D’Souza, is organizing “an alternative to the corrupt Olympic Games.” The Enhanced Games, unlike the International Olympic Committee, believe drugs and other performance enhancements have “an important place” in competitive sports. So, they are inviting athletes across the world to test the limits of science, break the stigma about using performance enhancements, and join the movement to eventually “free science and sport.”

Related: Oh no. The Grimace Shake has reached Skyrim and the results are hilarious

Speaking to The Guardian, D’Souza said they are “ready for a fight.” The games are set to be held December 2025 and will feature absolutely zero drug testing. D’Souza says he wants to see “a 40, 50, 60-year-old break world records because performance medicine is the rod to anti-ageing.”

The Enhanced Games – the proposed alternative Olympics where doping is encouraged – is so much more bizarre than it sounds. Beyond even the wildly irresponsible premise, the project is seeking to redefine drug testing as “racist”, “colonialist” and “anti-science”…

1/ pic.twitter.com/B5UK0BpTKB — Martin Calladine (@uglygame) July 5, 2023

It all sounds like something out of Cyberpunk 2077 or a precursor to Mad Max‘s Thunderdome. Atheletes who participate will be given shares in the organization, which D’Souza states will give them more opportunities to generate wealth. Likely a necessity as they probably won’t be able to compete in the vast majority of other sporting events which do ban doping.

Related: The best games on PS Plus Essential, Extra, Deluxe, and Premium (July 2023)

The organization even states the ban on performance enhancements is “a form of ahistorical anti-science discrimination.” The website calls on people to update Wikipedia with “enhanced inclusive language” to help get rid of the stigma surrounding doping.

Would you watch athletes on steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs competing?

About the author