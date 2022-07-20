When does The Callisto Protocol release?

A new addition to the sci-fi genre is coming later this year.

The Callisto Protocol is an upcoming survival horror game developed by Striking Distance Studios, a subset of PUBG: Battlegrounds creators Krafton. The Callisto Protocol is the debut title developed by Striking Distance Studios and is set to release later this year.

The Callisto Protocol takes place on a distant and remote moon of Jupiter known as Callisto. Players play as a prisoner held captive on the moon. While in captivity, an alien invasion begins to unfold on the moon, throwing the prison colony into chaos.

The game director of The Callisto Protocol is Glen Schofield, who served as the executive producer of the original Dead Space game in 2008. The Callisto Protocol marks a return to the survival horror genre for Schofield, who spent the majority of the 2010s with Sledgehammer Games and Activision directing games in the Call of Duty franchise, including Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: WWII.

The Callisto Protocol was originally meant to take place in the same universe and timeline as PUBG, but the game blossomed into its own IP completely separate from the battle royale.

In an interview with PCGamesN, Striking Distance Studios chief creative officer Chris Stone said the game takes inspiration from game franchises like Resident Evil and Silent Hill, while using movies such as The Thing (1982) and Event Horizon (1997) as creative sources. With a mix of sci-fi and survival horror as The Callisto Protocol’s foundation, fans should expect the game to resemble other space-based horror games like Dead Space, Alien: Isolation, and Observation.

The Callisto Protocol is currently set to release on Dec. 2, 2022.