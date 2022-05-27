The Callisto Protocol is no longer connected to PUBG universe, studio founder says

The development has taken a new direction.

The Callisto Protocol has split from the PUBG universe to take another turn, Striking Distance CEO revealed on Twitter today.

“It was originally part of the PUBG timeline, but grew into its own world,” he said. Initially, the game was supposed to take place in a distant future from the time when PUBG is set in a prison colony called Black Iron.

FYI @CallistoTheGame is its own story and world. It no longer takes place in the PUBG Universe. It was originally part of the PUBG timeline, but grew into its own world. PUBG is awesome, &we will still have little surprises for fans, but TCP is its own world, story and universe. — Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) May 26, 2022

The player will play as a character in this prison when an alien invasion hits. It’s described as a science-fiction, third-person survival horror game. Contrary to PUBG, it will be a solo-focused game.

Since the developer CEO Glen Schofield co-created Dead Space license, fans are expecting to see some familiar elements and atmosphere in this upcoming game.

Game Informer confirmed comparisons with the license were “unavoidable” but wrote The Callisto Protocol would be very different based on gameplay footage.

Striking Distance is a studio within PUBG Corporation, which explains why both projects were originally linked. It was intended to expand the game’s universe with its narration.

It’s unclear if some previously-announced narrative elements have changed during the development since the universe has become original.

The Callisto Protocol is set to release during 2022 on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S, but a specific release date has yet to be revealed.