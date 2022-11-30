The Callisto Protocol full gameplay has leaked online 2 days ahead of release

When a big game gets close to launch, there’s always a chance that things will leak early. Players have seen it recently, with God of War Ragnarök and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks arriving just days before those games went live.

But rarely does an entire game leak just a few days before it’s supposed to be in the hands of its players. For The Callisto Protocol, that nightmare has become a reality when the entire game was streamed live on Twitch. At the time of writing, the VODs of these streams are still viewable and haven’t been taken down.

The game is set to release in just a few days on Dec. 2. The Callisto Protocol has been highly anticipated for quite some time, but fans who are interested in seeing what they’re in for can now see every single part of the game by visiting the Twitch account that streamed it.

The Twitch account that broadcasted the game seems to be a burner account. The Callisto Protocol is the only game it has streamed, and the longest video on the account, which exceeds six hours of content, has more than 10,000 views at the time of writing.

It is likely that Twitch will take down either the video or the account at some point in the future as more people come in and report the account, but for now, the videos are still up for anyone to watch, which may have caused clips, images, and videos to spread online, spoiling some aspects of the game for those that wished to remain unspoiled.

Players will have to do their best to avoid the leaked content until the game releases for everyone on Dec. 2.