God of War Ragnarok was just massively spoiled in the worst blunder you could imagine

God of War fans has waited nearly three years for the ninth installment of the God of War series, God of War Ragnarök, which is slated for release on Nov. 9, 2022. Fans of the game might not have to wait very much longer to have their questions answered, though, as leaked screenshots of the unreleased game have been unleashed onto the internet.

The leaked God of War: Ragnarok pictures were first posted to r/GodofWar, where the initial post contains 16 images of the upcoming game in HD quality. There, pictures of the game, as well as spoilers to the plot, were seen that answered many questions fans of the God of War series had about the upcoming game.

According to the comments on the Reddit thread, the leaker gained access to the game by receiving early access to the game through a “review” code.

codes are out and people are playing this thing…

next few weeks gonna be like… pic.twitter.com/agsPwo4Erf — cory barlog (@corybarlog) October 18, 2022

Leaks of the upcoming God of War game have scattered the internet ahead of the game’s November release. Just last month, someone was able to figure out God of War Ragnarök’s file size for the PlayStation 4, which had many fans speculating how long the gameplay would be.

God of War Ragnarök is scheduled for a worldwide release on Nov. 9, 2022, and it will be released on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The action-adventure video game was developed by Santa Monica Studio and will be published by Sony Interactive entertainment. Originally meant for release in 2021, the game was delayed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as Christopher Judge’s, Kratos’ voice actor, health issues in 2019.

Image via Sony

The upcoming game will be the ninth installment in the God of War series and feature more than 40 hours of gameplay, with a 20-hour main story campaign. God of War Ragnarök is a sequel to God of War, which was released on April 20, 2018, for the PlayStation 4 as the series’ eighth installment.

Spoilers for God of War: Ragnarok can be found through this link containing all of the screenshots. While we will not provide any spoilers, God of War: Ragnarok leaks are now available on the internet.

So if you do not want to be spoiled on any parts of the game, do not open that link and be weary of going on any God of War forums. If you do so, your experience of the game might be spoiled accidentally.