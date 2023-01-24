The best ways to farm gold in Fire Emblem Engage

Gold is a valuable resource in Fire Emblem Engage. It is the primary currency of the game, and is used to buy equipment, items, and accessories, donate to countries, and more. You’ll acquire a lot of it as you play through the story, but there will be times when you need a lot in a short time, in which case, you’ll need to devote some time to farming it.

There are a number of ways you can do that, ranging from grinding enemies and skirmishes to completing side missions. Here’s a breakdown of all available methods.

Image via Intelligent Systems

Collect Spirits of the Fallen

Players with an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription playing Fire Emblem Engage online will see Spirits of the Fallen appear on the map. If you make a unit wait at the location, they’ll retrieve them, allowing you to sell it at shops in The Somniel for a lot of Gold. This will allow you to rack up a pile of Gold in no time.

Complete Paralogues

In Fire Emblem Engage, Paralogues are side-missions that can be found on the map. Completing them is not essential, but if you have some time to spare between missions, they’re a great way to farm Gold.

Complete Training Skirmishes

Training Skirmishes might be optional, but if you’re in need of extra Gold, they’re a great way to farm it. You’ll receive a hefty reward every time you complete one, along with experience.

Image via Intelligent Systems

Defeat enemies with Anna

Having Anna deal the finishing blow on enemies is one of the fastest ways to farm Gold. That’s because every time she does, she has a chance to activate her personal skill, Make a Killing, which causes her to retrieve 500 Gold from fallen enemies. The higher her Luck is, the likelier it is to happen.

For that reason, it’s a good idea to use Anna in combat as you progress through the story. You’ll never be short on Gold.

Equip Leif on a Covert Unit with high Luck

If you equip Leif on a Covert Unit that has a lot of Luck, it will allow them to take advantage of Leif’s Quadruple Hit Attack. Enemies have a chance of dropping 1000 Gold when hit with this setup, making it an easy way to fill your pockets.

Farm Gold Corrupted enemies

You can encounter Gold Corrupted enemies in Skirmishes and Paralogues. They drop a lot of Gold, which makes farming them an excellent method of obtaining a lot of it in a short time. You can even check the inventory of one to see how much it’s holding.