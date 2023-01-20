What are Fire Emblem Engage’s online features?

Fire Emblem Engage is finally out. This entry in the 33-year-old franchise will be introducing some of the well-known characters from the past alongside a robust combat system that will increase the overall competitiveness of the game.

While Fire Emblem fans are rather familiar with the franchise and most of its mechanics, the series was recently treated to online features with Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. These online features made the game more fun to play since players were able to interact with their friends in limited but fun ways.

Considering Fire Emblem Engage is looking to build upon the successful formula that the franchise has had for over three decades, fans have been wondering whether online features will be back in Engage.

All the online features in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage features online modes as a part of Tower of Trials. In this part of the game, players will have the option to form parties to face various enemies.

Alternatively, Fire Emblem fans will also be able to form their own elite teams to take on other players’ champions. When this is the case, the opposition will be controlled by the game’s robust artificial intelligence systems.

Fire Emblem Engage doesn’t feature any local co-op multiplayer options, meaning playing in a LAN setup won’t be an option.

Considering Fire Emblem’s initiative to experiment with online features, there’s a decent possibility that the developers may add more to the mix in upcoming releases. Depending on user feedback, the franchise has the option to reshape its games with online-friendly features.