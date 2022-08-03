The best games like Elden Ring

Elden Ring is one of the most immersive and captivating games of all time. With an expansive open world to explore and countless ways to flex your skill in combat, the game easily goes down as FromSoftware’s magnum opus. The game itself has enough content in it to keep players actively mesmerized for dozens of hours, but once it comes to a close, it’s clear that fans are going to want more.

While no games truly come close to Elden Ring and its sense of explorative wonder, there are other titles, largely in the single-player RPG genre, that can satiate gamers’ taste for a similar experience. Whether they’re created by FromSoftware itself and are made in the studio’s trademark style or were developed by other studios and still capture the essence of an open-world title, there are plenty of top-tier classic games out there that could potentially quench the thirst of Elden Ring fans who are desperate for something along the same lines.

If you’re fresh off of beating Elden Ring and looking for another title to scratch that itch, here are some of the best recommendations we can give.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Screengrab via Nintendo

There are not many games that perfect the open-world exploration element quite like Breath of the Wild. If you loved the way Elden Ring fails to give you any sense of direction and simply allows you to walk around the map and progress the game exactly how you want to, Breath of the Wild is a perfect fit. Right out of the gate, Breath of the Wild presents the world of Hyrule to you like an open canvas, just like Elden Ring does with the Lands Between. With a seemingly endless map to explore and a swath of puzzles to solve and collectibles to unearth, Breath of the Wild is a massive game that’s directionless in the best way possible.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Image via FromSoftware

Sekiro plays a bit differently than Elden Ring as your mechanics as a swordsman will be put to the test. Your parrying and capitalization on damage-dealing windows must be perfect in every boss fight to progress through the game. Sekiro is definitely worth progressing through, too, as the Japanese-inspired setting makes for one of FromSoftware’s most incredible worlds.

Bloodborne

Screengrab via FromSoftware

Bloodborne is one of FromSoftware’s best games. It makes the most of the gothic, practically Victorian-era world it’s set in, while still providing a top-tier gameplay experience through some of the most intricate and iconic boss fights created by the development studio. If you enjoyed the way Elden Ring combined environmental storytelling with top-tier combat, you’ll find Bloodborne enjoyable as well. To play Bloodborne, you’ll have to own a PlayStation 4, however. The game is currently exclusive to the console and unavailable to play directly on PC.

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Jedi Fallen Order is the closest thing to a soulslike game that another studio beyond FromSoftware has produced. Jedi Fallen Order, despite being a linear game with intense boss fights and fluid combat, still provides players with enough of a sense of exploration and discovery. Traveling across the Star Wars galaxy and discovering the landscapes of different planets all while playing through a gripping single-player story makes for a must-play experience.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Image via CD Projekt Red

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is about the same length as Elden Ring in terms of total playtime, but there’s more direction to Witcher 3 than Elden Ring. The Witcher 3’s quest log will often point you in the right direction, but there are still enough open-world elements to keep you wanting to explore more.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Image via Bethesda

Chances are if you’ve played Elden Ring, you’ve already played Skyrim (or have at least been exposed to much of it). But in case you haven’t, you should jump into the game that redefined single-player RPGs in the 2010s via its in-depth and extremely customizable leveling system, massive open world, iconic main quest, and arguably more iconic side quests. Skyrim is the blueprint for modern single-player RPGs and is one of the most popular games of all time. With a bevy of systems to play it on, too, Skyrim is one of the most accessible games ever made.