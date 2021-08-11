Defensive backs face wide receivers in an athletic and dynamic battle on every snap.

These players defend the backline of the team. When deep balls are thrown or a player gets through linebackers, the defensive backs that are the last line of defense.

Legendary units like the Legion of Boom in Seattle could shut down a team’s passing attack with hard-hitting ball hawks.

A great secondary will slow down receivers and keep your opponent from throwing the deep ball on every snap.

Here are the best defensive backs in Madden NFL 22 by player rating.

Jalen Ramsey (Los Angeles Rams)

99 OVR

92 SPD

94 ACC

99 AWR

99 PRC

99 MCV

99 ZCV

Stephon Gilmore (New England Patriots)

97 OVR

91 SPD

93 ACC

98 AWR

97 PRC

98 MCV

96 ZCV

Jaire Alexander (Green Bay Packers)

95 OVR

93 SPD

93 ACC

96 AWR

93 PRC

97 MCV

95 ZCV

Tyrann Mathieu (Kansas City Chiefs)

95 OVR

90 SPD

92 ACC

98 AWR

94 PRC

90 MCV

92 ZCV

Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals)

93 OVR

91 SPD

91 ACC

95 AWR

97 PRC

81 MCV

84 ZCV

Top 10 (as of Aug. 10, 2021)