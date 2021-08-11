Defensive backs face wide receivers in an athletic and dynamic battle on every snap.
These players defend the backline of the team. When deep balls are thrown or a player gets through linebackers, the defensive backs that are the last line of defense.
Legendary units like the Legion of Boom in Seattle could shut down a team’s passing attack with hard-hitting ball hawks.
A great secondary will slow down receivers and keep your opponent from throwing the deep ball on every snap.
Here are the best defensive backs in Madden NFL 22 by player rating.
Jalen Ramsey (Los Angeles Rams)
- 99 OVR
- 92 SPD
- 94 ACC
- 99 AWR
- 99 PRC
- 99 MCV
- 99 ZCV
Stephon Gilmore (New England Patriots)
- 97 OVR
- 91 SPD
- 93 ACC
- 98 AWR
- 97 PRC
- 98 MCV
- 96 ZCV
Jaire Alexander (Green Bay Packers)
- 95 OVR
- 93 SPD
- 93 ACC
- 96 AWR
- 93 PRC
- 97 MCV
- 95 ZCV
Tyrann Mathieu (Kansas City Chiefs)
- 95 OVR
- 90 SPD
- 92 ACC
- 98 AWR
- 94 PRC
- 90 MCV
- 92 ZCV
Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals)
- 93 OVR
- 91 SPD
- 91 ACC
- 95 AWR
- 97 PRC
- 81 MCV
- 84 ZCV