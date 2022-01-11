The 7 best cars in Forza Horizon 5

Screengrab via Playground Games Screengrab via Playground Games Screengrab via Playground Games Screengrab via Playground Games Screengrab via Playground Games Screengrab via Playground Games Screengrab via Playground Games

Not all of the over 500 cars in Forza Horizon 5 were created equally. While some excel at accelerating, others may have a better grip, and others are just far behind the pack.

Though there are Forza Horizon 5 players who just want to complete the whole roster, cars don’t come cheap. This pushes people with a competitive spirit to unlock the best and fastest cars in the game first since any other unlock can slow down their overall process.

Here are the best cars in Forza Horizon 5. If you’re looking to make every unlock count in Forza Horizon 5, the cars below should be on top of your list of cars to purchase.

Koenigsegg Jesko 2020

Screengrab via Playground Games

Acceleration: 6.9

Braking: 9.0

Handling: 10

Launch: 7.4

Off-road: 4.4

Speed: 10

The Koenigsegg Jesko looks like a futuristic Batmobile. It’s one of the many cars with 10-rated speed, but there’s a reason it tops any other fast car in the game.

Speeding isn’t the only aspect that the Koenigsegg Jesko shines in since the car has impressive handling and a decent grip. Unlocking this speed monster may take a while, though, because it’s one of the most expensive cars in the game.

This is the perfect car for speed races, and unless there’s another Koenigsegg Jesko in the match, you should have a pretty easy time placing first.

Saleen S7

Screengrab via Playground Games

Acceleration: 7.1

Braking: 6.7

Handling: 7.4

Launch: 7.0

Off-road: 4.7

Speed: 7.9

Speed races generally test cars’ attributes. Considering there tends to be a limited number of intersections and junctions, the number of opportunities a driver gets to make a move during a race will allow them to show what they’re made of.

Street scenes and races tend to be relatively different and more challenging for drivers. While racing through narrow streets, you’ll need your car to be able to take a few hits and still keep up its momentum.

The Saleen S7 doesn’t excel at anything in particular, but it’s an excellent all-around car for street races.

Subaru Impreza WRX STI 2005

Screengrab via Playground Games

Acceleration: 6.3

Braking: 3.6

Handling: 5.3

Launch: 3.2

Off-road: 5.7

Speed: 6.2

Cars that specialize in street scenes and speed races tend to have a pleasant look that would potentially be ruined if they were to drive through the mud.

Dirt races may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but you may have been going at it with the wrong car. Once you use the right car for the occasion, like the Subaru Impreza WRX STI 2005, dirt races can move up on your list of favorite things to do in Forza Horizon 5.

The Subaru Impreza WRX STI 2005 handles dirt well and can stand its ground against even the most aggressive drivers in the most difficult parts of the track.

Jeep Trailcat

Screengrab via Playground Games

Acceleration: 5.5

Braking: 4.0

Handling: 3.9

Launch: 4.1

Off-road: 10

Speed: 6.2

Beginner Forza Horizon 5 players often make the mistake of joining cross country races with cars that are better fit for dirt races.

While cars that specialize in dirt racing can try to blend in during cross-country challenges, they start lacking when it comes to handling high jumps. The Jeep Trailcat, on the other hand, features an excellent set of suspensions, allowing it to quickly recover more from even the most challenging jumps. Having a 10 for off-road also helps drastically in cross country races since you’ll need a car that excels on such terrains.

Porsche Taycan Turbo S 2020

Screengrab via Playground Games

Acceleration: 9.7

Braking: 7.2

Handling: 7.8

Launch: 10

Off-road: 4.4

Speed: 10

Most high-end cars in the game have expensive price tags. It’s not every day that players get to have access to high-end cars like the Porsche Taycan Turbo S 2020 from the get-go. But this car is given to all players with the Welcome Pack, which can be bought off Steam and the Microsoft Store.

Out of all the luxury cars in Forza Horizon 5, you’ll see the Porsche Taycan Turbo S 2020 the most. This eco-friendly speedster especially shines in drag races to show its high speed and launch ratings.

Ford Bronco R

Screengrab via Playground Games

Acceleration: 8.8

Braking: 5.4

Handling: 3.9

Launch: 9.9

Off-road: 9.9

Speed: 6.1

Bonus boards take the whole off-road experience to another level. Throughout a bonus board, you’ll also need to tear down quite a bit of trees and buildings, meaning you’ll need a car that can take a beating.

The Ford Bronco R comes with the Welcome Pack, like the ​​Porsche Taycan Turbo S 2020, making it one of the more accessible cars in the game. With a 9.9 off-road rating, the Ford Bronco R won’t struggle in the muddy terrain. And its high launch rating will allow it to get back up to speed as fast as possible after slowing down due to a crash.

Toyota Supra 1998 RZ

Screengrab via Playground Games

Acceleration: 5.9

Braking: 5.8

Handling: 6.7

Launch: 4.3

Off-road: 4.1

Speed: 7.5

When it comes to drift racing, players will need a powerful vehicle and decent traction. Losing your grip too easily can result in sloppy drifts, but too much of it can also lead to bad results.

The Toyota Supra 1998 RZ is a top choice for drift races—and it’s relatively easy to unlock. It comes with the Welcome Pack and it’s the perfect car to use while mastering your drifting skills.