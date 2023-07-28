Team Fortress 2 channels BattleBit energy, increasing player count to 100

Seemingly taking heavy inspiration from BattleBit Remastered, Valve’s newest update for Team Fortress 2 has increased the maximum number of players that can join a server.

On July 25, Valve released an update for Team Fortress 2, detailing a long list of changes made in the game, but one of these tweaks managed to stand out. Catching every player’s attention was the second listed change that said they raised the max player count to 100, increasing it more than triple-fold. The previous max player count that every server had was 32.

What’s even more perplexing is that Valve itself warned players that actually making 100-player servers is a feature that is “unsupported and not recommended,” right after listing the enormous change.

This could very well be Valve’s attempt of replicating the mayhem and excitement of a game like BattleBit Remastered which boasts 254-player servers, albeit with numerous horrendous bugs.

Related: BattleBit Remastered dev confirms they’re working on game mode fans have been begging for

Yup, players have already begun ensuing chaos by filling servers up to their maximum capacity, and what followed was exactly what everyone, including Valve, expected: low framerates, lag, malfunctioning character models, collision issues, and at times, straight-up game crashes.

Earlier this month on July 13, Team Fortress 2 managed to break its peak concurrent player record by setting it to a new all-time high of 253,997 concurrent players.

Whether the sudden increase in TF2’s popularity led to this player limit increase, we don’t know, but what we do know is that for three days straight after the July 25 update, Team Fortress 2 saw a dip in concurrent players, which is starting to rise back up to acceptable levels once more at this point.

About the author