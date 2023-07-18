BattleBit Remastered dev confirms they’re working on game mode fans have been begging for

One of the developers shared the vision they have for the game.

The new multiplayer FPS game BattleBit Remastered has been amassing fans from all around the world since its launch in June and to please a good chunk of the playerbase, the developers are already planning to add a competitive mode.

This information was confirmed by one of the three BattleBit Remastered developers TheLiquidHorse in a June 14 AMA (Ask me anything) session on Reddit. The competitive scene of the game is “already screaming” for a competitive game mode, according to TheLiquid Horse.

The competitive mode is one of the features the developers want to add to BattleBit Remastered after its immense early success. The game is on its way to selling 2 million copies on Steam, and the developers didn’t predict it to become popular that fast. Here’s what TheLiquidHorse promised to fans and the overall vision for the game in the coming months:

The developers will buff the Squad Leader, Assault, Support, Engineer, and Recon classes in the future to make them “more viable in combat.” A lot of players just play as Medic nowadays because it levels up faster. BattleBit Remastered might expand server regions, but it’s unlikely that this will happen now. TheLiquidHorse hopes that community servers will help with that. They’ll spend most of the money they’re earning from sales on the actual game, instead of pocketing it for profit. There are plans to tweak BattleBit Remastered’s progression system down the line. TheLiquidHorse said the devs will “fill the gaps” by adding new content to the game. There are no plans to add a battle royale mod anytime soon.

BattleBit Remastered is currently in early access and will likely stay that way for years, according to TheLiquidHorse. But, don’t worry, because the devs are not planning to wipe players’ progress ahead of the full-time release.

