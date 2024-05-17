Tobyfox says Deltarune’s next chapters are still far off, but development is ‘powering up’

Work on the upcoming chapters of the beloved Deltarune RPG is going as planned, though their release is still not on the horizon. Toby Fox, the game’s chief developer, has said development is “powering up” with the addition of new developers and that he doesn’t “want anyone burnt out.”

The latter bit of the statement regards both eager players and developers. On May 17, Fox said the team behind Deltarune isn’t “burnt out making it,” even though the game has been in development since 2018. Deltarune currently features only Chapters One and Two, with the third and fourth Chapters to be released simultaneously at some point down the line. “Chapter Four is making really good progress,” Fox added in his summary of the development newsletter. He announced that a new producer and several new employees are working on the project, but the dual release of said chapters is “still far.”

Deltarune is the parallel story to Undertale. Image via Toby Fox

In the full newsletter, Fox said the team behind Deltarune is “on track to meet their internal deadline,” with work “going better than ever.” The developers have finished most of the cutscenes with only a few left to polish, completed the technical work on Chapter Four battles, and have made significant progress regarding the Chapter’s overworld and gimmicks.

However, even with everything going smoothly and the new producer wishing to release the game “before we’re old and wrinkled,” a release date cannot be accurately made. Still, Fox said he was satisfied with how things are and hoped that, by the next update, at least some members of the dev team will be working on Chapter Five.

Deltarune, the successor and parallel story to Undertale, has been in the works for six years now. Any news regarding the upcoming Chapters is always welcome, and Fox seems adamant about sharing as much information with players as possible. Some fans are so hyped for these upcoming Chapters they’ve been counting up for nearly two years in a Steam discussion from December 2022 called “How high can we count until Chapters Three to Five release.”

