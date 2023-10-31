Deltarune may release sooner than expected, but there’s a catch

Deltarune, the successor to the beloved indie RPG Undertale, might be coming out sooner than anticipated—but with only four chapters instead of five.

In the Undertale/Deltarune Halloween newsletter on Oct. 31. Toby Fox, the main developer and creator of the games, issued a statement about Deltarune’s development. He noted that Chapter Three is almost done, while Chapter Four already has a substantial amount of content. Chapter Five is, however, nowhere near completion, and the game will come out without it.

Deltarune is planned for release (to purchase) when chapter 4 is finished (instead of releasing at chapter 5) https://t.co/QhqUcCZk8x pic.twitter.com/CwkLRyAwpM — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 31, 2023

As noted by Wario64, Fox shared a colorful statement about why the game will come out without Chapter Five.

“My original plan was to release Chapter 3, 4, and 5 together. However, the finish line of Chapter 5 is still pretty far off… and I don’t think anybody really wants to wait that long to release anything. Especially me,” he said. “So, new strategy: No more waiting for Chapter 5. Instead, we are going to focus on putting DELTARUNE out for purchase once we finish Chapter 4. That should make everything a bit more reasonable!”

Deltarune’s first and second chapters can currently be played for absolutely free on PC, Playstation, and Nintendo Switch.

While there’s no mention of a release date for Chapters Three and Four, we can assume Deltarune will be coming out sooner than Toby Fox had envisioned, whenever that might be. It’s still unclear whether Chapter Five will come out at no additional cost or as paid DLC.

One thing I can say is that if Deltarune (the full-game release) ends up being half as good as Undertale, I will be more than happy to start playing it, even if it doesn’t come out with Chapter Five.

We’ll keep you updated about Deltarune’s development.