How to find and use Tarnished Golden Sunflowers in Elden Ring

A Tarnished Golden Sunflower is one of many crafting materials you may encounter throughout your journey in Elden Ring. It’s “a large flower that blooms facing the Erdtree,” according to its description. The tooltip also says it is “found near minor Erdtrees” and that “though wilted and faded, it still retains holy essence.”

This holy essence is undoubtedly a key part of its use: Tarnished Golden Sunflowers can only be used to craft a Holy Water Pot or a Roped Holy Water Pot. If you’re looking for some Tarnished Golden Sunflowers, here are their locations in Elden Ring.

Where to find Tarnished Golden Sunflower in Elden Ring

You can gather Tarnished Golden Sunflowers in several different locations in Elden Ring. Firstly, three Tarnished Golden Sunflowers can be found as soon as you leave the Stranded Graveyard on the cliffs south of The First Step Site of Grace. Five can be found in the Stormfoot Catacombs near the west beach of Limgrave. And 20 Tarnished Golden Sunflowers are found surrounding the Minor Erdtree in Mistwood.

In the Weeping Peninsula, found to the south of Limgrave, you can find an abundance of Tarnished Golden Sunflowers to the south of the Ailing Village, and three can be looted off of a corpse in Castle Morne. In the western half of the Weeping Peninsula, 10 Tarnished Golden Sunflowers can be found around the Minor Erdtree and a few will be east of the Weeping Evergaul, which can be found to the northeast of the Fourth Church of Marika.

Lastly, several Tarnished Golden Sunflowers can be found in forested areas to the south of the Church of Vows in Liurnia of the Lakes.

How to use Tarnished Golden Sunflower

To use Tarnished Golden Sunflowers in Elden Ring, you’ll need to get yourself a Crafting Kit. There are many ways of acquiring a Crafting Kit, but the easiest is to purchase it from Merchant Kalé in the Church of Elleh in Limgrave for 300 Runes. Additionally, you will need the Missionary’s Cookbook, which can also be purchased from Merchant Kalé.

To start crafting with your newly gained Tarnished Golden Sunflowers, just hit start on controller or escape on mouse and keyboard to open up the player menu. From there, click on Item Crafting to begin creating useful items for your adventure in the Lands Between.

Tarnished Golden Sunflowers can only be used to craft a Holy Water Pot or a Roped Holy Water Pot, which have a similar effect. You can use a small amount of FP to throw one of these items at enemies and inflict holy damage.

Here are the crafting recipes for the two consumables: