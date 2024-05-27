Stellaris Don’t Count Your Planets: Crack the Egg event, explained

Stellaris is home to plenty of strange events with mysterious options that leave the player puzzled about what to choose. Don’t Count Your Planets: Crack the Egg event is no exception, but no worries, we’re here to explain the event and what each option leads to.

What is the Don’t Count Your Planets: Crack the Egg event in Stellaris?

You can uncover all sorts of horrors in the galaxy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Don’t Count Your Planets is an ominous event in Stellaris that spawns when you research an Atmospheric Anomaly on one of your planets. The anomaly appears to your scientists as a mountain range that, when researched, turns out to be the membrane of an egg. Confused about what to do, the science team gives you the option to crack it open or study it from afar. These options initiate Special Projects which, when completed, have different results.

What happens if you study the egg from afar?

Interstellar eggs turned into omelets. Only in Stellaris. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Choosing to study the egg from a safe distance leads to your scientists uncovering a Galactic Omelet. They are clueless about what precisely all the organic stuff belonged to, but believe that it’s best it remained a secret. This grants the host planet eight Society research points to boost your scientific efforts into something more worthwhile.

What happens if you crack the egg?

What else can the creature say but thanks? Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you choose to crack the egg, you unleash an interstellar void-dwelling creature into the wild, causing the immediate deaths of all of your scientists. However, there is a silver lining: You gain six Society research points on the host planet, boosting your science even further. The creature you unleash doesn’t actually exist in the game’s world. Even though the event says otherwise, nothing will eat your planets whole. This event is one of the more underwhelming ones in Stellaris, as it doesn’t lead to any major occurrence, even if the flavor text is quite dramatic.

Special interaction for Hive Minds: Feast!

Eat the damn thing and be done with it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hive Minds running the Devouring Swarm civic are given a third, special option that isn’t available to usual species: Eating the egg. Feasting upon this galactic omelet grants the Hive Mind 10 food points on that particular planet, boosting your food production by quite a bit, and you’ll always need as much of it as possible as a Devouring Swarm. At the end of the day, that’s basically what your whole species is about.

