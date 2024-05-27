Don't Count Your Planets Gratitude event picture in Stellaris.
Image via Paradox Interactive
Category:
General

Stellaris Don’t Count Your Planets: Crack the Egg event, explained

A mysterious if underwhelming event.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: May 27, 2024 02:14 am

Stellaris is home to plenty of strange events with mysterious options that leave the player puzzled about what to choose. Don’t Count Your Planets: Crack the Egg event is no exception, but no worries, we’re here to explain the event and what each option leads to. 

Recommended Videos

What is the Don’t Count Your Planets: Crack the Egg event in Stellaris?

Don't count your planets event screen in Stellaris.
You can uncover all sorts of horrors in the galaxy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Don’t Count Your Planets is an ominous event in Stellaris that spawns when you research an Atmospheric Anomaly on one of your planets. The anomaly appears to your scientists as a mountain range that, when researched, turns out to be the membrane of an egg. Confused about what to do, the science team gives you the option to crack it open or study it from afar. These options initiate Special Projects which, when completed, have different results. 

What happens if you study the egg from afar?

Don't count your planets Galactic Omelet event screen in Stellaris.
Interstellar eggs turned into omelets. Only in Stellaris. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Choosing to study the egg from a safe distance leads to your scientists uncovering a Galactic Omelet. They are clueless about what precisely all the organic stuff belonged to, but believe that it’s best it remained a secret. This grants the host planet eight Society research points to boost your scientific efforts into something more worthwhile. 

What happens if you crack the egg?

Crack the egg stellaris event page.
What else can the creature say but thanks? Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you choose to crack the egg, you unleash an interstellar void-dwelling creature into the wild, causing the immediate deaths of all of your scientists. However, there is a silver lining: You gain six Society research points on the host planet, boosting your science even further. The creature you unleash doesn’t actually exist in the game’s world. Even though the event says otherwise, nothing will eat your planets whole. This event is one of the more underwhelming ones in Stellaris, as it doesn’t lead to any major occurrence, even if the flavor text is quite dramatic. 

Special interaction for Hive Minds: Feast!

Stellaris don't count your planets feast event page.
Eat the damn thing and be done with it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hive Minds running the Devouring Swarm civic are given a third, special option that isn’t available to usual speciesEating the egg. Feasting upon this galactic omelet grants the Hive Mind 10 food points on that particular planet, boosting your food production by quite a bit, and you’ll always need as much of it as possible as a Devouring Swarm. At the end of the day, that’s basically what your whole species is about. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (May 2024)
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (May 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 26, 2024
Read Article All Star Tower Defense (ASTD) codes (May 2024)
All Star Tower Defense on Roblox
Category: Codes
Codes
General
General
All Star Tower Defense (ASTD) codes (May 2024)
Sonja Dostanic Sonja Dostanic May 26, 2024
Read Article Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (May 2024) — Free Gems!
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (May 2024) — Free Gems!
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (May 2024)
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (May 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 26, 2024
Read Article All Star Tower Defense (ASTD) codes (May 2024)
All Star Tower Defense on Roblox
Category: Codes
Codes
General
General
All Star Tower Defense (ASTD) codes (May 2024)
Sonja Dostanic Sonja Dostanic May 26, 2024
Read Article Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (May 2024) — Free Gems!
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (May 2024) — Free Gems!
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 26, 2024
Author
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.