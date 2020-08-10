Steam’s EA Access to launch “very soon”

You can follow the official page for updates.

Electronic Arts plans to follow up its return to Steam with subscription service EA Access “very soon,” which allows subscribers to unlock a host of perks for the company’s titles.

The official page for the service was released today on Steam, touting EA Access as the “ultimate gaming destination” for fans. The specific launch date is yet to be released, but the page does answer some burning questions that potential fans might have.

The service will cost $4.99 a month or $29.99 a year. Users will gain access to members-only benefits like unlocking extra content, more challenges and rewards, and a five-day trial before the launch of new titles. Progress can be carried over if the player decides to purchase the game when it’s released.

All EA digital purchases on the Steam platform will have a 10-percent discount, extending to microtransactions such as Season Passes and points packs.

Subscribers will also be able to “play with unlimited access” a collection of games from franchises like Battlefield, Need for Speed, Plants vs Zombies, and Battlefront.

Valve and EA partnered last year to bring titles like hit battle royale Apex Legends and action-adventure RPG Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to the digital distribution service Steam. EA Access was initially touted for a spring 2020 launch after the two companies went their separate ways for nearly a decade.