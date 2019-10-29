EA partners with Valve to put titles like Apex Legends on Steam

PC players looking to purchase EA games will now have some options.

Electronic Arts revealed a partnership with Valve today, explaining that EA titles will appear on digital distribution platform Steam starting Nov. 15. This comes four days after EA sent out a mysterious tweet of an EA mug with steam coming out of it.

“EA Access—our ever-growing subscription service powered by great games and member benefits—will be making its way to Steam,” EA said. “EA Access is the first and only gaming subscription service available on Steam, and the fourth platform featuring an EA subscription.”

Image via Electronic Arts

The partnership begins with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which launches on Nov. 15 and is available for pre-order today. Fans will be able to get their hands on other EA games, like The Sims 4, FIFA 20, and Apex Legends, next spring.

Players on both Steam and Origin, the digital platform that EA’s PC games were previously released on, will have the ability to play together.

“We are working with Valve and Steam to connect our friends lists together more effectively, so that you can play together across multiplayer games, regardless of which platform you’re choosing to play the game on,” Mike Blank, EA’s senior vice president of player networks, told Engadget.

EA is increasing its reach over all platforms, having recently launched its subscription service on PlayStation 4 as well. EA Access was previously exclusive to Xbox One and Origin.