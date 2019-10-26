Cryptic tweet suggests EA games may return to Steam

EA games could be rejoining the Steam platform sometime in the future. A cryptic tweet went out on the company’s Twitter page, showing an EA mug with steam coming out of it.

The tweet follows a discovery on Steam a few days ago, discovered by RobotBrush, which showcased a test application for running Origin games on Steam. This seems to suggest that EA will once again let fans buy their games on Steam—although fans will still need to have an Origin account to log in and play them.

This could likely see some of EA’s biggest franchises, including SIMs, FIFA, and Apex Legends come over to Steam. Fans who bought Mass Effect 1 and 2 on Steam years ago may get the chance to finally play and download Mass Effect 3 on the platform and continue their original save file to complete the trilogy.

Origin launched back in the summer of 2011 and has been the home to EA games over the course of the past 8 years. There is no confirmation yet on if EA is bringing its games back to its rival platform.

If EA does allow its games to return to Steam, we could see the company’s upcoming games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and future titles come to the rival platform in the future.