Splatoon 3 dominated the Japanese market last month, as 2.7 million physical copies were sold in the region.

Splatoon 3 was released on Sept. 9 to immediate success in Japan, selling 3.45 physical and digital copies within three days, according to Nintendo. The success continued throughout the rest of the month, as 2.7 million physical copies were sold in the next three weeks, according to Famitsu data via GamesIndustry.biz.

The overwhelming initial sales made Splatoon 3 the fastest-selling game in the region. It also outshined the second best-selling game, Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline, even when sales for all three supported platforms are combined.

In September, 3.9 million boxed games were sold in Japan. Splatoon 3 accounted for 69 percent of those sales, and Nintendo titles accounted for over three million of the games sold. The top 10 best-selling physical games in Japan last month included other notable titles, like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Earth Defense Force 6, and Nintendo Switch Sports. But all of the titles were outshined by Splatoon 3.

Splatoon 3 has found success around the world but has also been at the center of controversy. Japanese VTubers recently found a way to bypass porn bans while playing the game, turning each match into a race to cover the explicit content. The majority of players are enjoying the family-friendly fun that the third entry in the series provides, though.