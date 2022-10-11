Japanese VTubers found a new way to dodge porn bans while playing Splatoon 3

The internet is a unique place that is made up of as much wholesome content as it is porn. In some instances, there is some overlap, where a seemingly innocent game can be corrupted by an audience that finds a unique way to play it. Unfortunately, Splatoon 3 has recently fallen victim to such an instance due to Japanese VTubers and chroma key technology.

There’s a viral tweet that shows a message posted in a Japanese Discord that discusses how some Japanese Splatoon players are using chroma key technology to make the enemy team’s colors into a green screen. This would likely be fine under normal circumstances, but the VTubers have put porn on the green screen, making each game a battle to cover the enemy’s color and hide the content.

Be warned the video below is blurred but still unsafe for work.

These are real Vtubing hours pic.twitter.com/F8noWymESr — Arc509🎃 (@Arc_5O9) October 10, 2022

It seems that the goal of this is for the VTubers to challenge themselves in Splatoon 3, with the risk of getting themselves banned if they perform poorly enough. It looks like Nintendo has not responded favorably to this action, which puts adult content in what the developer feels is a child’s game. Nintendo posted a tweet, warning players about misusing the game in this way.

“Use that violates public order and morals, acts that intentionally mislead the rules of the game, acts that significantly damage the value of the game or characters and the world, and acts that encourage or take advantage of them will be deleted or legally enforced,” Nintendo said.

This means that anyone who uses the game in a way that Nintendo views as violating “public order and morals” will be taken down and the users may face legal action. In the translated version of the tweet, it ends somewhat ominously with “Please be careful.” It seems that Nintendo is very serious about enforcing the child-friendly nature of its game.