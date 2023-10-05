Sony Pictures Core, formerly Bravia Core, comes to PS4 and PS5 with extra features

The extra features can be used in games.

Starting today, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners can download Sony Picture’s video store application and get early access to select Sony Picture movies.

The Bravia Core app has been available on Bravia TVs and certain Sony Xperia devices, which lets users buy or rent movies, specifically Sony Picture Movies like Spiderman: No Way Home, Uncharted, The Equalizer, and more. Next year, the app will be rebranded to Sony Pictures Core on all devices.

PlayStation owners can download the app and enjoy a few benefits. These include:

Free GT7 credit in Gran Turismo 7 if they purchase the movie Gran Turismo through the app

Access to a curated catalog of around 100 movies, which they can stream through the app via the Sony Pictures library (Requires active PlayStation Plus Extra or PlayStation Plus Premium subscription).

The Sony Pictures Core app is available today in 23 markets globally and can be found in the Media Section on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 Stores.

Sony has also promised that more movies and game goodies will be added periodically to all PlayStation Plus subscribers who buy or rent movies using the app. Are these the added benefits that Sony expects will justify the recent price increase of the annual PlayStation Plus subscription? Sony has been heavily criticized lately by its users for raising the price of their annual subscription without adding value. Adding a Netflix-like subscription to an existing membership certainly seems like a good idea, but will gamers care about extra currency in games and movie streams?

It will be interesting to see how the Sony Pictures Core app will stand in a very competitive market, especially with its Sony-branded device exclusivity.

