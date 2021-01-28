Sonic the Hedgehog voice actor Roger Craig Smith steps back from the role after 10 years

Roger Craig Smith, the famed voice actor who voices Mirage in Apex Legends among numerous other roles, announced today that he’s leaving behind the role of Sonic the Hedgehog.

Smith departs the role after 10 long years of service, voicing Sonic across numerous video games as well as the animated series Sonic Boom. He also voiced Sonic in his appearances in both Wreck-it Ralph films.

Welp, 10 years was an amazing run.

Onward to new zones!



Much love to the fans who've been so kind.💙



It's been an honor.

🦔 pic.twitter.com/7Rn9PVA92m — Roger Craig Smith (@RogerCraigSmith) January 28, 2021

Smith first voiced Sonic in 2010 with the Nintendo Wii/DS release Sonic Colors. He’s since voiced the character in every major Sonic game release, as well as other Sonic tie-in games like Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games, Team Sonic Racing, and Super Smash Bros.

The famed voice actor is no stranger to the world of video games. In his 15-year career, he’s voiced iconic characters like Assassin’s Creed‘s Ezio Auditore da Firenze, Chris Redfield in the Resident Evil series, Captain America in several Marvel video games, and Mirage in Apex. His credits span across video games, movies, and animation.

Neither Smith nor SEGA has given any indication as to who will take on the voice of Sonic in the near future. In the 2020 film Sonic the Hedgehog, the titular character was voiced by actor Ben Schwartz.