Should you pick the Carian Regal Scepter or Rennala’s Full Moon spell in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring is filled to the brim with decisions for every Tarnished to make as they journey through and explore the Lands Between. At times, it can be overwhelming since many players do not want to make a wrong choice. A lot of the time, players must choose one way or another without the opportunity to choose again until the next playthrough.

Some of the content that falls into this category can be boss remembrances—if players have exhausted all Walking Mausoleums—and interacting with specific NPCs and progressing their stories. While it can seem daunting and may feel like Tarnished are constantly put in ultimatums, many of the choices do not have a lasting effect on players’ experiences and playthroughs.

With that said, one decision that many players are struggling with is using the Remembrance of the Full Moon Queen. This Boss Remembrance is obtained after defeating Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon found at the end of the Academy of Raya Lucaria. When exchanging Boss Remembrances with Enia at the Roundtable Hold, players are given the option to choose between the Carian Regal Scepter, Rennala’s Glintstone Staff, or Rennala’s Full Moon, a powerful spell that Rennala uses during the boss fight. Here, we’ll go over the benefits of each choice and what the better decision may be for players.

Carian Regal Scepter

The Carian Regal Scepter is a Glintstone staff obtainable by trading in the Remembrance of the Full Moon Queen to Enia in the Roundtable Hold. While this is one of the best staves in Elden Ring, it comes in with the hefty requirement of 60 Intelligence to use it. Those who are already specialized into sorceries and magical-based attacks should not have an issue climbing to 60 Intelligence by the end of a playthrough to use this staff.

At +10 reinforcement, it is a powerful catalyst for sorceries. It boasts an impressive 373 Sorcery Scaling that is only outpaced by Lusat’s Glintstone Staff and the Prince of Death’s Staff at their maximum reinforcements. The staff also comes with the additional benefit of boosting Full Moon sorceries. Right now, there are only two Full Moon Sorceries in Elden Ring, and one of those is the other option for the Remembrance of the Full Moon Queen. But there is plenty of potential for FromSoftware to add more with DLC that will eventually come to the game.

Rennala’s Full Moon

Rennala’s Full moon is the other option when exchanging the Remembrance of the Full Moon Queen. This Full Moon sorcery requires an incredibly high 70 Intelligence to use. Similar to the Carian Regal Scepter, Intelligence builds should not have any issues reaching this level by the end of a playthrough.

With the recent buffs to many sorceries in Elden Ring with Patch 1.04, Rennala’s Full Moon is not a lot more viable in both PvE and PvP scenarios. It received a 10-percent decrease in cast time, which, for this spell in particular, was a welcomed change. Some additional benefits to using this beautiful spell include dispelling all sorceries it touches and reducing the target’s magic damage negation by 10 percent.

Overall, this is a strong sorcery that does well both PvE and PvP situations. Players can even free-aim this spell, which gives it more flexibility. With the recent patch, the spell has a 10-percent decrease in casting time as well as a shorter animation recovery time.

Which should you choose?

When it comes to deciding between these two spells, players should know that both require a large investment into Intelligence to use either option. Players need 60 or 70 base Intelligence to use these. While those attribute levels can also be reached with certain talismans and armor pieces, these two items are truly meant for full Intelligence builds.

For Intelligence builds, Rennala’s Full Moon is going to be the better choice. The Carian Regal Scepter is a great Glintstone staff. But Lusat’s Glintstone Staff is even greater with better sorcery scaling at the tradeoff of more FP consumption. With the recent decrease in cast time and increase in recovery time, this Full Moon sorcery is going to do Intelligence builds well.

Rennala’s Full Moon and the Carian Regal Scepter are not achievement/trophy items. Thus, players should not worry about missing out in that respect.

Those looking to get both items can seek out the Walking Mausoleums around the Lands Between. Here, players can duplicate Remembrances of bosses and return to Enia at the Roundtable to exchange them for the other item.