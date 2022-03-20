Here are the patch notes for Elden Ring’s Patch 1.03.1

FromSoftware has been diligent in making sure the Elden Ring player experience is as smooth as possible for players. The company has delivered consistent updates to bug fixing, weapon and equipment balancing, and even adding new NPCs and questlines like in Patch 1.03.

On March 18th, FromSoftware released Patch 1.03.1 (sometimes referred to as 1.04 on PlayStation 4). This is a significantly smaller patch compared to the previous 1.03 patch released on March 16th. Here, we’ll go over the details of what is known so far about patch 1.04, and what players should expect when they download it.

What’s new with Patch 1.03.1

Unlike Patch 1.03, which included nerfs to popular weapons and new NPCs, patch 1.04 is a much simpler and smaller update.

The primary issues fixed with Patch 1.04 include text bugs specific to the PlayStation 4 platform. The update fixed some text issues involved in localizations for item descriptions in different languages, as well as group notifications only showing up for the first player listed. Now, updates like defeating a shard bearer show up for the other players in the group. While this update primarily focuses on text issues on the PS4, it is also available on all other platforms. According to the Brazilian Bandai Namco Twitter page, the correct number for the patch is 1.03.1. Players, especially on PlayStation, may refer to it as 1.04, however.

The update size varies across platforms. other and varies in size depending on which platform players are downloading it on. On PC, the update is a small 14 MB, 98 MB on PlayStation, and 600 MB on Xbox.

FromSoftware has been actively rolling out updates for Elden Ring. These small, but necessary patches continue to smooth out the world of the Lands Between and help Elden Ring deliver a remarkable open-world experience.