Elden Ring features a massive catalog of diverse caves and dungeons to explore, and while on your journey, you may have encountered Patches in Murkwater Cave.

After fighting the bandit, you’ll be left with a decision on whether to spare his life. The choice is entirely up to you, but we believe the better option is to let him live. After accepting his surrender, Patches will become a friendly merchant that you can purchase goods from the next time you return to Murkwater Cave. But this time, there will be a second chest near him.

You can actually ask Patches himself about this new chest by first selecting the dialogue option “About the bandits.” After choosing this, he’ll speak to you about the other bandits in Murkwater cave. And once he finishes, you can then pick the dialogue topic “That chest…” Patches will then tell you that the chest is “nothing too special” and that he’s saving it as a thank you to a “very valuable customer.”

If you’re curious about opening the chest and want to know if it’s the right choice, here’s everything you need to know.

Should you open Patches’ second chest?

Opening Patches’ second chest in Elden Ring will ensnare you in a transporter trap that teleports you to the northern section of Mistwood in Limgrave. Patches will call you a scheming thief and upon reaching this location, you’ll notice a massive Runebear scratching a tree in front of you.

Runebears are extremely dangerous to new adventurers, so unless you are well equipped, it’s advised to turn around and travel directly to the Mistwood Outskirts Site of Grace, as shown in the image below.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

After escaping Patches’ trap, you are free to return to him in Murkwater Cave whenever you like. He will note that he’s surprised that you’re still alive but will continue to let you buy goods as before.

So should you open Patches’ second chest in Elden Ring? Probably not, unless you want to be forcefully teleported to Mistwood in Limgrave and be called a thief (again).